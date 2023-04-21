Vantiva - Broadband remains the main growth driver

Erweiterte Funktionen

21.04.23 14:32
Edison Investment Research

Vantiva’s FY22 accounts show the first clear picture of the business post the spin-out of the majority of Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS). In the Connected Home (CH) segment, trading conditions remain demanding, with global macroeconomic uncertainty making network service providers (NSPs) wary. However, supply chain issues have been easing and technical enhancements continue to buoy end-user demand for domestic broadband, with additional opportunities opening in Internet of Things applications. In the smaller Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment, newer activities, such as vinyl pressing, present the more dynamic opportunities. The shares still sit well below their valuation on a DCF basis.

