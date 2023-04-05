Erweiterte Funktionen



Utilico Emerging Markets Trust - Companies’ operational strength not priced in




05.04.23 08:48
Edison Investment Research

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s (UEM’s) manager Charles Jillings, at value-focused ICM Group, is excited about the prospects for the trust as he strongly believes that the operational strength of investee companies is not reflected in their current share prices. He has good visibility into the businesses in UEM’s portfolio, and a recent trip to Latin America reinforced his view that their management teams are taking advantage of available growth opportunities. Jillings and his team are making a dedicated effort to introduce UEM to a wider audience, including retail investors, via a greater number of presentations and an active social media presence. Up to 10% of the portfolio may be held in unlisted securities, which includes top 10 holding Petalite, whose recent revaluation has led to a meaningful uplift in UEM’s NAV.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,36 € 2,36 € -   € 0,00% 22.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD45S967 A2LQ0M 2,62 € 2,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,36 € 0,00%  05.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...