Unbound Group - Platform launch on time

Unbound Group’s update is encouraging with respect to current trading (since April 2022). Significantly, the launch of the curated multi-brand platform, which seeks to capitalise on the strengths of and customer loyalty to its core footwear offering and expand its addressable market, is confirmed as on time with an attractive blend of new partners. The share price has been very weak amid the recent widespread derating of online retailers, leading to an attractive prospective FY23e P/E multiple of 7.8x.