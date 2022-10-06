Ultimovacs - UV1 encouraging three-year survival data

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.10.22 12:42
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs’ lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, UV1, continues to display positive signs of clinical efficacy, this time in the form of long-term patient survival from the ongoing Phase I (NCT03538314) study in advanced unresectable and metastatic malignant melanoma patients. The trial is investigating UV1 in combination with Merck’s immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the first-line setting. The three-year overall survival (OS) rate from patients in cohort one of the study was 71% (12/17). This result builds on the consistently high OS rates already observed from the trial: 85% (17/20) after one year and 80% (16/20) after two-year follow-up. We believe these latest data not only highlight the clinical utility of UV1 in melanoma patients, but also provide encouraging signs for further indications which UV1 is being investigated in the clinic. We continue to value Ultimovacs at NOK7.2bn or NOK209/share.

