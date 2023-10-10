Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - UV1 ODD a sign of positive things to come




10.10.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has announced that the US FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to its cancer vaccine, UV1, for the treatment of mesothelioma. This is a positive development as the orphan designation is based on initial clinical data from the investigator-led Phase II NIPU clinical trial, which did not meet its primary end point of progression-free survival (PFS) in June 2023; however, it indicated a positive trend in overall survival (OS) in the UV1 arm. While the company is gearing up to share updated dataset (especially OS data) for NIPU at the upcoming ESMO Congress from 20–24 October, we believe the ODD indicates UV1’s potential in mesothelioma and might be helpful in further discussions with the US FDA. In our view, the upcoming readouts from the ongoing Phase II trials, including the next INITIUM (malignant melanoma) top-line results in H124, represent major catalysts for the company.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,78 € 8,62 € 0,16 € +1,86% 10.10./16:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 12,08 € 6,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,50 € +1,93%  14:53
München 8,78 € +1,86%  09.10.23
Frankfurt 9,48 € -0,84%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium-Lagerstätte 764 Mio. USD wert - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...