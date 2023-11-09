Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - Staying alive with UV1 in NIPU and INTIUM




09.11.23 09:44
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs’ Q323 update recapped an active period, including the recently announced positive data from the NIPU trial evaluating lead cancer vaccine UV1 for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). As previously noted, the key observation was reduced risk of death by 27% with UV1 treatment compared to control. Although overall survival (OS) is the secondary endpoint of the NIPU Phase II trial, OS is regarded as the gold standard of cancer treatment endpoints and a critical consideration in MPM, an aggressive type of cancer with a high mortality rate and few therapeutic options. We believe the next key catalyst for Ultimovacs will be results from the INITIUM trial in malignant melanoma, which, after an agreement with regulatory authorities to enable an earlier analysis, are now confirmed for H124. At end-Q323, the company had net cash of NOK300.3m, which management estimates provides a cash runway to H224 and through topline readouts from the INITIUM and FOCUS trials.

Aktuell
Riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
292% Lithium Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,60 € 7,71 € -0,11 € -1,43% 09.11./11:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 14,58 € 5,84 €
Werte im Artikel
0,066 plus
0,00%
8,31 minus
-0,24%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 7,74 € 0,00%  11:54
München 8,31 € -0,24%  08:09
Stuttgart 7,60 € -1,43%  11:41
Frankfurt 7,71 € -1,91%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Globaler Lizenzdeal in Kürze - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...