Ultimovacs - Prostate cancer trial patient enrollment complete




15.12.22 07:38
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase I TENDU study in prostate cancer. This trial will use the company’s proprietary Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET) adjuvant platform, which is a technology with a new mechanism of action. In total 12 patients have now been treated with Ultimovacs’ vaccine in the trial, which will provide information on the platform’s safety and ability to activate patient immune systems towards tumours at different doses. We see this as positive news for Ultimovacs, as it continues to leverage its immunology expertise to develop novel oncology treatments. Following several enrollment and data milestones from its UV1 development programme in 2022, we anticipate that Ultimovacs will have a period of enriched newsflow in 2023–24. We value the company at NOK7.9bn or NOK231 per share.

 
