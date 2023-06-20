Erweiterte Funktionen
Ultimovacs - Positive Phase I update in malignant melanoma
20.06.23 09:00
Edison Investment Research
Ultimovacs has announced positive three-year data from the UV1-103 Phase I trial (n=30) assessing UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of malignant melanoma. Of the participants that agreed to long-term monitoring, an overall survival (OS) rate of 67% (18/27) was reported at three years. While we caution against direct read across, and acknowledge there are differences in study designs, we highlight that pembrolizumab showed an OS rate of 51% at three years in the registrational KEYNOTE-006 study. We also note that UV1-103 treats the same patient population as Ultimovacs’ INITIUM Phase II trial, and top-line results are expected in H223, representing a significant upcoming catalyst.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,92 €
|6,92 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.06./16:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010851603
|A2PKSD
|12,08 €
|5,81 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti.
|16.05.21