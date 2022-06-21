Ultimovacs - Positive Phase I survival data in melanoma

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.06.22 14:40
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has announced positive two-year overall survival (OS) data from a Phase I study (n=30) of UV1, a potential universal cancer vaccine, in combination with PD-1 immunotherapy (pembrolizumab, Merck) for the treatment of malignant melanoma. In this, the UV1/pembrolizumab combination demonstrated a 73% two-year OS rate, adding to data reported in March 2022 showing a complete response rate of 33% and an objective response rate (ORR) of 57%. Patients will be followed for further long-term survival data and management expect to report three-year OS data for the first cohort (n=20) in Q422. We continue to see the UV1/pembrolizumab combination in malignant melanoma as a potentially significant opportunity for the company. We value Ultimovacs at NOK6.90bn, or NOK202/share.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,72 € 6,88 € -0,16 € -2,33% 21.06./20:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 16,44 € 5,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,77 € +14,36%  09:16
München 6,94 € +13,58%  08:06
Stuttgart 6,72 € -2,33%  16:09
  = Realtime
