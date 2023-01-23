Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - Phase II milestone as licensing potential nears




23.01.23 16:50
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has announced that patient enrolment has been completed (n=118) for the ongoing Phase II NIPU study investigating the company’s lead cancer vaccine candidate, UV1, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), ipilimumab and nivolumab, in the treatment of patients with pleural mesothelioma. We see the successful patient enrolment for the trial as a positive indicator of Ultimovacs being on track to deliver top-line readouts from the study, which are expected in H123, representing one of the company’s most important near-term catalysts. Additionally, positive data readouts from the trial could, in our view, support potential licensing opportunities for Ultimovacs. We maintain our valuation at NOK7.9bn or NOK231 per share.

Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock liefert bis zu 200 Drohnen an Ukraine
281% Drohnen Aktientip nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,22 € 10,18 € 0,04 € +0,39% 23.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 12,20 € 5,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 10,88 € +8,58%  09:15
Stuttgart 10,22 € +0,39%  16:53
München 10,34 € 0,00%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle 5,04% Lithium. Neuer 428% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 26.412% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET) und 21.127% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...