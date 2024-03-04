Ultimovacs - Peer-reviewed publication reiterates UV1’s potential

Ultimovacs’ results from the Phase II NIPU trial for its universal, off-the-shelf cancer vaccine UV1 in second-line metastatic pleural mesothelioma (MPM) have been published in the European Journal of Cancer, a well-regarded peer-reviewed journal. NIPU is one of the company’s five Phase II programmes for UV1, used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). The publication highlighted the growing utility of the combination approach and reiterated the promising efficacy of UV1 with the ICIs ipilimumab and nivolumab (IPI-NIVO), which improved overall survival of patients (27% reduction in risk of death versus IPI-NIVO alone). We await further clarity on the upcoming Phase III trial, but expect clinical activity to commence within 2024. This month will be important for the company as anticipation builds toward the upcoming results from the Phase II INITIUM trial in malignant melanoma.