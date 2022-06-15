Ultimovacs - Patient enrolment continues; catalysts approach

Readouts from Ultimovacs’ clinical pipeline inch closer as patients continue to enrol in the company’s busy clinical programme. UV1, Ultimovacs’ potential universal cancer vaccine, is being investigated in ongoing trials for malignant melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancers and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We expect a collection of readouts from the UV1 programme to begin with top-line data from the Phase II INITIUM (malignant melanoma, plus nivolumab and ipilimumab) and NIPU (mesothelioma, plus nivolumab and ipilimumab) trials in H123. Ultimovacs retains a strong cash position at end-Q122 of NOK524m, which we see funding it to H124. We reintroduce our estimates and increase our valuation of Ultimovacs to NOK6.90bn, or NOK202/share, from NOK6.13bn, or NOK179/share.