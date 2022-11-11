Ultimovacs - On track for upcoming UV1 catalysts

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.11.22 10:46
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs’ Q322 results highlighted an eventful period for the development of the company’s lead cancer vaccine, UV1. Notably, this included supportive three-year overall survival rates (71%) and efficacy signals in hard-to-treat patients from the Phase I UV-103 study in malignant melanoma. At end-Q322, Ultimovacs had a net cash position of NOK469.1m (no debt), which we estimate will fund operations into H124, beyond a handful of key clinical readouts in 2023. Based on the better than anticipated operating expenses, rolling our model forward and updating our foreign exchange (FX) assumptions, our valuation increases to NOK7.9bn or NOK231/share (NOK7.2bn or NOK209/share previously).

