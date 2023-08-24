Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - Gearing up for UV1 Phase II trial readouts




24.08.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

As part of Ultimovacs’ Q223 results, management recapped recent clinical activities. This included the topline readout for NIPU (metastatic pleural mesothelioma), completion of patient enrolment for FOCUS (head and neck cancer) and updated positive data from the UV1-103 Phase I trial (malignant melanoma). We believe the upcoming readouts from the Phase II trials represent major catalysts for the company, and the immunotherapy field in general. Particular focus should be paid to the full NIPU data set (especially OS data) expected in Q423. Additionally, INITIUM (malignant melanoma) topline results are now expected in H124. Net cash as of Q2 of NOK344.1m is anticipated to fund operations into H224 and through key readouts for three (of the five ongoing clinical trials) UV1 Phase II trials. We value Ultimovacs at NOK7.5bn or NOK219 per share.

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,16 € 6,29 € -0,13 € -2,07% 24.08./16:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 12,20 € 5,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 6,55 € 0,00%  08:03
Stuttgart 6,16 € -2,07%  14:32
Frankfurt 6,22 € -5,33%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Biotech Hot Stock meldet Lizenzdeal mit Nr. 1. Jetzt 223% mit Biotech-Aktie nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...