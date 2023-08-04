Ultimovacs - FOCUS - first in series of upcoming catalysts

Ultimovacs has announced that patient enrolment has been completed for FOCUS, the Phase II clinical trial assessing UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The anticipated H224 top-line results, including overall survival (OS), represents a notable catalyst for the company as it comes amid several crucial readouts from Ultimovacs’s ongoing Phase II trials investigating the company’s lead cancer vaccine in various cancer indications. The INITIUM study is the next expected update (H223), assessing UV1 in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic malignant melanoma.