UIL - Long-term focus, avoiding short-term noise

UIL Limited (UIL) is managed by Charles Jillings and his highly experienced team at value-based specialist investor ICM. It is a unique portfolio of undervalued assets, which is illustrated by the fund’s differentiated exposures. In terms of geography, the largest weightings are Australia (c 42%) and the UK (c 21%), while the largest sector allocations are financial services (c 51%) and technology (c 21%). The majority of the portfolio, around 75%, is held in platforms (collective investment companies), with the balance in direct investments. UIL’s dividends have remained steady for the last three financial years and the board anticipates that the annual distribution will at least be maintained, using revenue reserves when required. The company offers a very attractive above-market 7.1% dividend yield.