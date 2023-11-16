Erweiterte Funktionen


Triple Point Social Housing REIT - Q323 DPS was fully covered




16.11.23 07:54
Edison Investment Research

With indexed rental growth continuing and rent collection recovering, Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s (SOHO’s) Q323 dividend was fully covered, and we expect this to continue. Meanwhile, while the board continues its focus on closing the share price discount to NAV, it has concluded that any further capital return is dependent on significant additional liquidity being generated through property sales.

