Erweiterte Funktionen



Triple Point Energy Transition - FY23 results show fully covered 9% yield




20.06.23 15:26
Edison Investment Research

Triple Point Energy Transition’s (TENT’s) cash dividend cover ratio was 1.1x (1.2x excluding one-off listing expenses) for FY23, up from 0.14x a year ago when the portfolio was not fully deployed. TENT’s relatively strong dividend yield (9%) and high discount to NAV (32%) have been difficult to explain and have become more anomalous now the dividend is clearly covered by ongoing cash flows. TENT’s 1.1x dividend coverage was ahead of our estimate of 1.0x and our forecasts are now under review. NAV per share was 99.44p, up from 99.12p a year ago, and virtually flat on September 2022 (99.53p), with a total NAV return of 9.2% for the year.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,77 € 0,77 € -   € 0,00% 20.06./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMCBZL07 A2QFXD 1,05 € 0,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,77 € 0,00%  09:15
Stuttgart 0,765 € -0,65%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal - 334% Drone Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...