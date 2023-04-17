Erweiterte Funktionen

Treatt - Strong revenue growth, profit in line




17.04.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research

After the usual slower start to the year, Treatt has had a strong Q2; H123 sales growth was 8.5% at constant currency. Momentum is expected to continue into H2, with current sales growth mainly skewed to price as Treatt continues to recover increased costs, though there was also a small contribution from an improvement in mix. Citrus continued to perform strongly as Treatt pursues its strategy of moving away from the lower-margin products. We raise our FY23 sales forecasts to reflect the strong revenue growth but leave our profit forecasts broadly unchanged at this stage, though we see upside risk to forecasts.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,25 € 7,30 € -0,05 € -0,68% 17.04./14:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKS7YK08 A112AM 12,90 € 5,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 7,30 € +2,82%  12:55
München 7,30 € 0,00%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,25 $ 0,00%  06.04.23
Frankfurt 7,25 € -0,68%  09:14
  = Realtime
