Erweiterte Funktionen



Treatt - Return to growth in FY23




30.11.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Treatt’s FY23 results show a significantly improved y-o-y operating performance, delivering revenue and profit growth alongside record cash generation. Sales in H223 were affected by the destocking of inventory from clients, although management notes early signs of this reversing. Particularly strong growth came from Treatt’s new markets segment (Coffee, China and Treattzest), up 61% y-o-y. Record cash generation resulted in net debt more than halving to £10.4m. Management is focusing on volume growth in FY24 to deliver revenue growth of 5–7%, which is expected to be H2 weighted. Investment in sales and innovation will look to ensure future product growth while cost discipline and efficiencies should enable net operating margin expansion.

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,20 € 5,20 € -   € 0,00% 30.11./14:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKS7YK08 A112AM 8,30 € 4,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,20 € 0,00%  09:06
München 5,15 € 0,00%  08:03
Stuttgart 5,05 € -0,98%  12:38
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Technologischer Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 13.124% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...