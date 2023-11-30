Treatt - Return to growth in FY23

Treatt’s FY23 results show a significantly improved y-o-y operating performance, delivering revenue and profit growth alongside record cash generation. Sales in H223 were affected by the destocking of inventory from clients, although management notes early signs of this reversing. Particularly strong growth came from Treatt’s new markets segment (Coffee, China and Treattzest), up 61% y-o-y. Record cash generation resulted in net debt more than halving to £10.4m. Management is focusing on volume growth in FY24 to deliver revenue growth of 5–7%, which is expected to be H2 weighted. Investment in sales and innovation will look to ensure future product growth while cost discipline and efficiencies should enable net operating margin expansion.