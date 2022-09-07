Treatt - Rebasing expectations

Erweiterte Funktionen

07.09.22 14:30
Edison Investment Research

Treatt’s unexpected trading statement of 15 August reduced FY22 pre-tax profit guidance to a range of £15.0–15.3m versus our previous forecast of £21.9m (pre-exceptional rather than normalised). The main drivers of the downgrade were lower sales in tea, driven by weak consumer confidence in the United States; over-hedging, which resulted in losses crystallising due to the devaluation of sterling against the US dollar; continued input cost inflation; and slower growth in China owing to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. All categories excluding tea are showing strong momentum, and the company is taking active steps to limit its FX exposure and prevent over-hedging in future. Management remains confident in the long-term growth drivers for Treatt.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,3524 $ -   $ -   $ - 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKS7YK08 A112AM 15,55 $ 6,09 $
Werte im Artikel
7,90 plus
+5,33%
6,35 plus
-
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,70 € +7,20%  16:57
München 6,45 € +4,88%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,3524 $ 02.09.22
Stuttgart 6,35 € -2,31%  17:01
  = Realtime
