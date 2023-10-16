Treatt - FY23 profits in line despite headwinds

Erweiterte Funktionen



Treatt’s FY23 trading update demonstrated a resilient performance despite the tougher trading environment towards the end of the year. Revenue growth of c 5% (to c £147m) has been driven by price increases, which have mitigated inflationary pressures and supported margins. Sales in H223 slowed due to destocking as clients reduced inventories, although management notes early signs that this is reversing. New markets (Coffee, China and Treattzest citrus) displayed particularly strong growth, with revenue up 60% to £16m. Cash generation was at a record high leading to net debt more than halving in a year to £10.5m (FY22: £22.4m).

