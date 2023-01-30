Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TREATT PLC":
Treatt - Back to steady growth
30.01.23 07:38
Edison Investment Research
Treatt’s AGM trading update suggests a more normal and steady pattern of trading has resumed, following the setbacks that caused the profit warning last August. Management has clearly taken rapid steps to address the issues that were identified, and indeed this was already evident in October’s FY22 pre-close trading update. Performance remains in line with management expectations and our forecasts are unchanged.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,10 €
|7,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.01./14:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKS7YK08
|A112AM
|13,70 €
|5,85 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.