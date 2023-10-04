Erweiterte Funktionen



Topps Tiles - Share gains with easing cost pressures in FY23




04.10.23 09:56
Edison Investment Research

Topps Tiles’ (TPT’s) FY23 trading update indicates the company has delivered on consensus market profit expectations with a third consecutive year of record revenue. Management’s stated ‘significant outperformance’ versus the UK tiling market is testimony to its strategy of developing and diversifying its operations. It believes there has been rapid progress towards the early delivery of its ‘1 in 5 by 2025’ market share target. Of equal importance is the contribution from the expected increase in the Topps Tiles brand’s (Omnichannel) gross margin through the year as inflationary cost pressures eased.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,55 € 0,55 € -   € 0,00% 04.10./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B18P5K83 A0KDRM 0,63 € 0,40 €
Werte im Artikel
6,10 minus
-1,61%
0,54 minus
-2,73%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,55 € 0,00%  09:15
Stuttgart 0,535 € -2,73%  08:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 12 Mio. Tonnen zu 0,64% Li2O. Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Rohstoff-Riese Glencore ($GLEN)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...