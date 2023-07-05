Topps Tiles - Reassuring trading and profit guidance re-iterated

Topps Tiles (TPT) has reported a reassuring Q323 trading update with an acceleration in growth in Online Pure Play and continued revenue growth in Omni-channel with sequential gross margin improvement. The business improvement plan in the previously loss-making Commercial vertical has been completed quickly, which will remove a historic drag on profits. Following this restructuring, management believes the operating businesses and their parts position TPT well for growth in the B2B market. Our profit estimates, which are in the middle of management’s indicated consensus range, are unchanged. This is reassuring in the wider sector context where demand remains volatile and profits remain under pressure.