Topps Tiles - Grout expectations

Topps Tiles (TPT) has undergone a significant change in recent years by completing the rationalisation of an over-extended store format with the aim of improving profitability and returns. It has also entered new and complementary markets, which almost double its addressable market, where it hopes to leverage its competitive advantages of a leading product and service to new customer bases. As the new businesses scale and inflationary pressures ease, the group looks well placed to accelerate its growth in revenue and profits.