Erweiterte Funktionen



Tinexta - Mixed performance in Q223




03.08.23 15:50
Edison Investment Research

Tinexta’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA year-on-year growth slowed a little in Q223 after a strong start to the year, but there was improving momentum in revenue and profitability from the two divisions that are forecast to generate the fastest growth in FY23. Of most significance was the acceleration by the Cyber Security (CS) division, which appears to have turned a corner since the start of the year following relatively disappointing growth post the acquisitions. The low net debt position leaves the company well placed to take advantage of M&A opportunities. The shares remain at a significant discount to our unchanged DCF-based valuation of €30.4 per share.

Aktuell
Sensationsverkauf für 20 Mrd. $ - 1.603 mal mehr als Börsenwert
443% Security Software Aktientip nach 788% mit Crowdstrike ($CRWD) und 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,20 € 16,41 € 0,79 € +4,81% 03.08./18:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0005037210 A119H6 26,36 € 15,91 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,20 € +4,81%  09:10
Stuttgart 17,31 € +4,34%  14:43
München 16,75 € 0,00%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs-Patienten vollständig geheilt - Massives Kaufsignal. 212% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...