Tinexta - Business Innovation expansion in France
22.12.23 11:40
Edison Investment Research
The announcement of the binding and irrevocable offer to gradually acquire the whole of ABF Group (ABF) is consistent with TinextaÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s strategy of internationalising its core businesses, in this case Business Innovation (BI), which is TinextaÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s second fastest growing (by revenue) and most profitable division, according to management guidance. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to TinextaÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s overall growth and profitability, with an expectation that ABFÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s future growth will come from a combination of increasing its addressable market and adding incremental services.
