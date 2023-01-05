Erweiterte Funktionen
Tinexta - Boosting presence in high-growth Cyber Security
05.01.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research
Tinexta’s binding agreement to acquire an initial 20% stake in Defence Tech Holding (DTH) will provide a significant presence in a new client vertical (government/defence) for its Cyber Security business unit. DTH’s major assets include proprietary technology in an industry with a high security requirement, and ownership of authorisation centres to uphold Italy’s national security protocol, implying strong barriers to entry.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,60 €
|22,98 €
|-0,38 €
|-1,65%
|05.01./13:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0005037210
|A119H6
|35,92 €
|17,05 €
= Realtime
