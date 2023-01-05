Erweiterte Funktionen



Tinexta - Boosting presence in high-growth Cyber Security




05.01.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research

Tinexta’s binding agreement to acquire an initial 20% stake in Defence Tech Holding (DTH) will provide a significant presence in a new client vertical (government/defence) for its Cyber Security business unit. DTH’s major assets include proprietary technology in an industry with a high security requirement, and ownership of authorisation centres to uphold Italy’s national security protocol, implying strong barriers to entry.

 
Aktuell
