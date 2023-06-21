Erweiterte Funktionen
Thrace Group - Resilient business model in a challenging market
21.06.23 12:32
Edison Investment Research
Thrace Group’s Q123 results highlight continued growth in underlying adjusted EBITDA (excluding personal protective equipment (PPE) related products), as it increased by 4% and 22% compared to Q122 and Q120 (pre-PPE boost) respectively. Despite a modest drop in Q123 volumes of 4%, management anticipates sustained continuing profitability in Q223. Management expects H123 EBITDA from the traditional portfolio to be in line with previous years’ levels at around €25m, which is consistent with our forecasts, which remain unchanged. As mentioned in our recent note, we value the company at €8.23 per share, implying plenty of upside potential.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,19 €
|5,24 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,95%
|22.06./12:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS239003007
|A0JC3P
|5,29 €
|3,50 €
