Thrace Group - Resilient business model in a challenging market




21.06.23 12:32
Edison Investment Research

Thrace Group’s Q123 results highlight continued growth in underlying adjusted EBITDA (excluding personal protective equipment (PPE) related products), as it increased by 4% and 22% compared to Q122 and Q120 (pre-PPE boost) respectively. Despite a modest drop in Q123 volumes of 4%, management anticipates sustained continuing profitability in Q223. Management expects H123 EBITDA from the traditional portfolio to be in line with previous years’ levels at around €25m, which is consistent with our forecasts, which remain unchanged. As mentioned in our recent note, we value the company at €8.23 per share, implying plenty of upside potential.

 
