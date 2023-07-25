Erweiterte Funktionen


The Pebble Group - On track to deliver FY23 expectations




25.07.23 08:00
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group’s half-year trading update indicates revenues and profits ahead of the prior year, with particularly strong top-line growth of around 20% from Facilisgroup. Brand Addition, the more established segment, is more than holding its own in a market with greater challenges, with revenues slightly ahead of H122 and maintained EBITDA margins. Facilisgroup is likely to become the majority profit contributor during FY24. This is a good H123 group performance, in our view, and our estimates are unchanged. The opportunities for further progress are not, in our opinion, fully reflected in the share price.

