Erweiterte Funktionen


The Pebble Group - Market headwinds in H2




22.11.23 16:50
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group is experiencing tougher trading conditions in its second half year, particularly in its Brand Addition segment, which provides global brands with their promotional goods requirements. As has been the case more widely across the sector, spending from tech, and some consumer, clients has been under pressure, given the macroeconomic backdrop. We have aligned our FY23 forecasts with the revised guidance and adjusted FY24 from the lower base. The fundamental proposition of both business segments remains sound, with higher growth prospects in the digital commerce SaaS business, Facilisgroup. The group has a strong balance sheet, with end-FY23 net cash (excluding leases) set to be around £15.1m.

Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:51 , Aktiennews
Midsummer AB Aktie: Das könnte richtig bitte [...]
20:51 , Aktiennews
Filo Mining Aktie: Lieber beobachten als hande [...]
20:51 , Aktiennews
Wuestenrot, Wuerttembergische Aktie: Alles k [...]
20:51 , Aktiennews
Andritz Aktie: Hammer Entwicklung!
20:51 , Aktiennews
Nabati Foods Global Aktie: In selten guter Lag [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...