Erweiterte Funktionen


The Pebble Group - H123 trading ahead of prior year




23.05.23 11:42
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group’s AGM statement outlines first-half trading likely to be up on the same period in FY22, with both of the group’s constituent businesses performing well. Facilisgroup, serving the US promotional product distribution market, is extending its offering and building market share in the substantial North American market. Brand Addition, which provides promotional products and associated services to major global brands, benefits from strong relationships built on trust, and is reported to have ‘robust’ order intake year-to-date. Our forecasts are unchanged for now and the valuation remains below peers.

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:31 , Aktiennews
Euronext Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten ohne En [...]
15:31 , Aktiennews
Patterson Aktie: Es wird konkret!
15:31 , Aktiennews
NanoRepro Aktie: Jubelschreie!
15:31 , Aktiennews
Panasonic Aktie: Das darf nicht wahr sein!
15:31 , Aktiennews
Waitr Aktie: Muss man sich jetzt Sorgen mac [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...