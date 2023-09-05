Erweiterte Funktionen


The Pebble Group - Facilisgroup leads H123 performance




05.09.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group’s first half results are as indicated in July’s trading update, with revenues up 5% y-o-y and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding from 11.1% to 11.8%. Our full year estimates are unchanged. Facilisgroup is making particularly strong progress, growing revenues by 24% over H122 (+18% in US dollars, its main trading currency) as it builds its customer base and adds further offerings. Brand Addition, the more established segment, grew revenues by 2.5% in more challenging market conditions. Its utility to its blue-chip customers is clearly demonstrated by its high retention rates and we would expect revenues to pick up as corporate confidence rebuilds. This is a good H123 group performance, and the opportunities for further progress are not, in our opinion, fully reflected in the share price.

Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
540% Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:11 , Gurupress
Amadeus Fire: Erwartete Quartalsbilanz und po [...]
20:11 , Aktiennews
AMA wird 0.96 Prozent höher gehandelt und [...]
20:11 , Aktiennews
Die Kryptowährung ShareToken wird -3.96 Pro [...]
20:11 , Aktiennews
MMO handelt heute -23.67 Prozent niedriger b [...]
20:11 , Aktiennews
Stacks wird heute -0.63 Prozent niedriger geh [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...