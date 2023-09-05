The Pebble Group - Facilisgroup leads H123 performance

The Pebble Group’s first half results are as indicated in July’s trading update, with revenues up 5% y-o-y and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding from 11.1% to 11.8%. Our full year estimates are unchanged. Facilisgroup is making particularly strong progress, growing revenues by 24% over H122 (+18% in US dollars, its main trading currency) as it builds its customer base and adds further offerings. Brand Addition, the more established segment, grew revenues by 2.5% in more challenging market conditions. Its utility to its blue-chip customers is clearly demonstrated by its high retention rates and we would expect revenues to pick up as corporate confidence rebuilds. This is a good H123 group performance, and the opportunities for further progress are not, in our opinion, fully reflected in the share price.