The Metals Company - Two steps forward, one step back




16.08.23 08:38
Edison Investment Research

The proposed equity issue and additional resources will largely complete the funding requirement for The Metals Company’s (TMC’s) further environmental study and completion of its mining application, which it intends to file in July 2024. While the regulatory delays in the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA’s) implementation of the mining exploitation code were disappointing, momentum behind the legislative process remains positive and the stepping stones towards TMC’s production of battery metals from the deep sea are steadily falling into place.

