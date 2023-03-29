Erweiterte Funktionen



The Metals Company - All set for a pivotal year




29.03.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research

The global electric vehicle transition requires significant volumes of battery materials (see Edison’s note on critical minerals) and The Metals Company’s (TMC’s) deep-sea concession is a proven resource. The key to transforming this resource into a commodity or commercial production is an exploitation licence, which requires the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the governing body, to put in place the required legislation. The meeting to enact this regulation is scheduled for July 2023.

Aktuell
AR und AI Hot Stock mit Patent für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,7081 $ 0,7081 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.03./13:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA87261Y1060 2,89 $ 0,51 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 0,7082 $ 0,00%  28.03.23
Nasdaq 0,7081 $ 0,00%  28.03.23
AMEX 0,7083 $ 0,00%  28.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip mit 2,8 Mio. $ Gewinn - Riesendeals in Kürze. Nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...