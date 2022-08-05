Erweiterte Funktionen


The Merchants Trust - Performance shining brightly




05.08.22 07:18
Edison Investment Research

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is actively managed by Allianz Global Investors’ highly experienced chief investment officer of UK equities/UK income, Simon Gergel. He highlights that the portfolio is very different to what it was a couple of years ago, but the manager continues to adhere to his disciplined investment process, seeking undervalued companies with solid fundamentals, aiming to generate a high and growing level of income and long-term capital growth. MRCH’s portfolio is differentiated from its benchmark and has an impressive long-term record of outperformance versus the broad UK market. Its NAV total return is ranked first among the 22 funds in the AIC UK Equity Income sector over the last one, three and five years. MRCH’s dividend has grown for the last 40 consecutive years.

