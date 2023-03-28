Erweiterte Funktionen



The MISSION Group - FY25 operating income target of £100m




28.03.23 09:28
Edison Investment Research

The MISSION Group’s FY22 results are in line with the year-end trading update at the operating income level and a little ahead at the headline PBT and EPS level. Organic revenue growth of 6% was boosted to +10% by acquisition, with a headline operating margin of 10.9%, a shade behind the prior year figure of 11.1% reflecting well-documented cost pressures. The group has been extending its offering through acquisition and organic growth, with a particular focus on data, digital and social media. Management aspires to reach £100m of operating income by FY25, with margin improvements as it reaps the benefits of scale. FY23 has reportedly started well, with further new client wins. The shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers, which we regard as overstated.

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet diesen 347% AR und AI Hot Stock
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,55 € 0,56 € -0,01 € -1,79% 28.03./12:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11FD453 A0JL3L 0,79 € 0,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,59 € +3,51%  11:30
Berlin 0,575 € 0,00%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,55 € -1,79%  08:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock meldet 7,6 Mio. $ Umsatz und 2,8 Mio. $ Bruttogewinn. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...