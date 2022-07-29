The Law Debenture Corporation - Resilient business model in testing times

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has reported on a robust first six months of 2022. The NAV total return was negative but ahead of the benchmark and LWDB’s long track record of outperformance, over three, five and 10 years remains. The IPS business grew revenues and earnings, consistent with its mid- to high single-digit target. Additionally, in its 43rd year of maintained or increased dividends, Q122 DPS increased by 5.5% and the board seeks to at least maintain the full year DPS at the FY21 level.