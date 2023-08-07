The Law Debenture Corporation - Continuing to differentiate itself

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.08.23 09:42
Edison Investment Research

The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) continued to successfully navigate challenging conditions in H123, growing its professional services business (IPS) in line with its mid to high single-digit target, while consolidating its strong, long-term performance record. This rare combination of a UK investment trust and the cash-generative IPS operating business has delivered outperformance of its broad UK equity benchmark over multiple periods with a strong record of dividend growth.

Bitte warten...