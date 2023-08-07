Erweiterte Funktionen
The Law Debenture Corporation - Continuing to differentiate itself
07.08.23 09:42
Edison Investment Research
The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) continued to successfully navigate challenging conditions in H123, growing its professional services business (IPS) in line with its mid to high single-digit target, while consolidating its strong, long-term performance record. This rare combination of a UK investment trust and the cash-generative IPS operating business has delivered outperformance of its broad UK equity benchmark over multiple periods with a strong record of dividend growth.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,15 €
|9,15 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.08./14:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0031429219
|889113
|9,50 €
|7,10 €
