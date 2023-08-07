Erweiterte Funktionen


The European Smaller Companies Trust - An attractive entry point to a small-cap specialist




07.08.23 15:48
Edison Investment Research

In contrast to many industry participants, The European Smaller Companies Trust’s (ESCT’s) manager, Ollie Beckett, is positive about the prospects for European small-cap companies as he believes that low valuations discount a recession. Although small-cap equities have outperformed large caps in Europe over the long term, unusually, small caps are currently in their third consecutive year of underperformance in anticipation of an economic downturn. The trust’s cyclical bias and a double-digit share price discount to NAV suggest a potentially attractive entry point if the European economy proves more resilient than many expect.

Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20 Mrd. $ Sensationsdeal jetzt auf diese Aktie
339% Security Software Aktientip nach 788% mit Crowdstrike ($CRWD) und 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt durch diesen Biotech Aktientip - Massives Kaufsignal. 209% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIG)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:26 , Aktiennews
Gifto wird heute 3.08 Prozent höher gehandelt
19:26 , Aktiennews
DTX handelt heute -0.07 Prozent niedriger bei [...]
19:26 , Aktiennews
Die Kryptowährung Vidya wird -1.12 Prozent [...]
19:26 , Aktiennews
Hive wird am Montag, 7. August 2023, um -0 [...]
19:26 , Aktiennews
SFD handelt heute 0.48 Prozent höher bei ein [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...