The European Smaller Companies Trust - It is always darkest before the dawn




17.10.22 12:29
Edison Investment Research

In our last note on The European Smaller Companies Trust (ESCT) (Does what it says on the tin), we communicated to investors fund manager Ollie Beckett’s market views and how this has affected the fund’s positioning. In this note we update investors on Beckett’s latest thinking and why he feels that, despite all of the negativity and volatility, European smaller companies and ESCT particularly are well placed to deliver long-term growth for investors.

