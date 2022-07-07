Erweiterte Funktionen


The European Smaller Companies Trust - Does what it says on the tin




07.07.22 09:00
Edison Investment Research

The European Smaller Companies Trust (ESCT) (formally TR European Growth Trust – please refer to our last note for more details) is positioned further down the market capitalisation scale than its AIC peers making full use of its permanent capital base. The stylistically balanced profile incorporating growth, value and core characteristics gives it the potential to outperform over the longer term regardless of shorter-term market leadership. The experienced and long tenured fund manager, Ollie Beckett, believes that the current high levels of inflation will moderate, but will likely settle in the long term in the 3–4% range, presenting differing challenges and a divergent economic landscape for investors to navigate.

