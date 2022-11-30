Erweiterte Funktionen


The Brunner Investment Trust - An ‘all-weather’ fund for global investors




30.11.22 13:04
Edison Investment Research

The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT) has welcomed another experienced manager into its team. Julian Bishop joined Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) on 1 November 2022, following the departure of Matthew Tillett. He is working alongside BUT’s lead portfolio manager, Christian Schneider, and deputy portfolio managers Marcus Morris-Eyton and Simon Gergel. Schneider says that the trust has a key focus on quality, with the team aiming to outperform BUT’s global/UK composite benchmark in all market environments. The trust is on track for its 51st consecutive year of higher annual dividends and currently offers a 2.1% yield.

