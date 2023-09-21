The Brunner Investment Trust - Highest total return versus peers over three years

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.09.23 16:06
Edison Investment Research

The Brunner Investment Trust’s (BUT’s) two co-managers, Christian Schneider (deputy CIO global growth) and Julian Bishop (global equity specialist) are supported by deputy managers Marcus Morris-Eyton (European equity specialist) and Simon Gergel (CIO UK equities). BUT can be considered as a global equity fund for all seasons given its steady trend of outperformance in recent years despite volatile share prices and changes in stock market leadership. The trust stacks up well in both absolute and relative terms with double-digit annual NAV total returns over the last decade and above-average returns within the AIC Global sector over the last one, three and five years. BUT’s dual mandate of income and capital growth means it should appeal to a broad range of investors.

