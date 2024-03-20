Erweiterte Funktionen


The Biotech Growth Trust - Onwards and upwards for performance recovery




20.03.24 08:06
Edison Investment Research

The Biotech Growth Trust’s (BIOG’s) two co-managers, Geoff Hsu and Josh Golomb, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, believe that now could be an opportune time to consider the biotech sector as it is recovering from the longest and largest absolute and relative drawdown since 2006. The sector was negatively affected by sharply rising interest rates rather than a deterioration in industry fundamentals; indeed, the managers continue to refer to a ‘golden era’ of innovation within the biotech sector. BIOG’s relative performance has been through a difficult period given its high weighting in emerging (smaller-cap) biotech stocks, which performed significantly worse than the shares of large-cap biotech businesses during the sector sell-off.

