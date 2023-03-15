Erweiterte Funktionen


The Biotech Growth Trust - Keeping the faith in smaller-cap biotech stocks




15.03.23 14:40
Edison Investment Research

The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) has been managed by global healthcare specialist OrbiMed Capital since May 2005. During its tenure, the trust has outperformed its benchmark, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. OrbiMed favours the prospects for emerging (smaller-cap) biotech stocks rather than large-cap biotech businesses, as this is where the most industry innovation occurs. BIOG’s manager, Geoff Hsu, considers innovation to be the most important driver of the biotech sector’s long-term positive performance. He believes that we remain in a ‘golden era’, evidenced by an expanding pipeline of new drug candidates across all therapeutic areas. The manager expects an acceleration in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as major pharma companies, facing patent expirations, seek to bolster their product pipelines by acquiring smaller biotech companies.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Broker Hot Stock vor Übernahmen
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:30 , Aktiennews
Endava Aktie: Der absolute Durchbruch ist da!
11:30 , Aktiennews
Gold Lion Resources Aktie: Enormes Potenzial [...]
11:30 , Aktiennews
Aztec Minerals Aktie: Was war das denn?
11:30 , Aktiennews
Super, Hapag-Lloyd!
11:30 , Aktiennews
Lithium Aktie: Das sollte Ihnen zu denken geb [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...