Erweiterte Funktionen


The Biotech Growth Trust - Historic low sector valuations




04.10.23 07:32
Edison Investment Research

The Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) now has two co-managers, Geoff Hsu and Josh Golomb, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed Capital. The trust has experienced a difficult period of relative performance due to the managers’ approach of focusing on emerging (smaller-cap) biotech stocks rather than large-cap biotech businesses, because of their higher growth prospects. This strategy has been out of favour in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Hsu and Golomb highlight attractive valuations in the biotech sector, which are not reflecting favourable industry fundamentals, including high levels of innovation across a range of therapeutic areas and an acceleration in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) ahead of an upcoming patent cliff.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 12 Mio. Tonnen zu 0,64% Li2O. Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Rohstoff-Riese Glencore ($GLEN)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:05 , Aktiennews
ING Groep Aktie: Das wird noch ein spannend [...]
15:05 , Aktiennews
Villeroy & Boch Aktie: Ist das noch normal?
15:05 , Aktiennews
Rio Tinto Ltd Aktie: Tolle Nachrichten für alle [...]
15:05 , Aktiennews
American Tower Aktie: Das wars mit den gut [...]
15:05 , Aktiennews
Das sollten Catalent-Anleger wissen!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...