Tetragon Financial Group - Leveraging up for new investments
09.08.23 10:14
Edison Investment Research
Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported a 1.7% ROE in H123 and its NAV increased by 1.7% in total return terms. The portfolio gained 3.0% on the back of TFG Asset Management (which remains Tetragon’s largest asset, representing 50% of its NAV), private equity assets and its direct listed equity investments, while the remaining asset classes had a limited impact on NAV. Tetragon targets returns uncorrelated with broader equity markets and a 10–15% ROE (9.9% on average over the last five financial years, and 11.4% pa since IPO). In H123 Tetragon was a net investor and increased its credit facility utilisation to 75% (US$300m), deploying capital predominantly into private equity assets and hedge funds, and further supporting the growth of TFG Asset Management.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,08 €
|9,08 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.08./12:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B1RMC548
|A0MQJ5
|10,80 €
|8,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|9,08 €
|0,00%
|12:40
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,85 $
|-1,99%
|07.08.23
