Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust - Sticking to process – potential for higher valuation
24.06.22 13:36
Edison Investment Research
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) is a very large and well-established fund run by experienced managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness. Despite a tough period of performance since Q221 due to macroeconomic developments, the managers are sticking to their long-term strategy of investing in companies with sustainable earnings power that are trading at a discount to their estimated intrinsic values. Sehgal and Ness remain positive on the prospects for emerging markets, which are home to a range of ‘best-in-breed’ companies including semiconductor manufacturers and low-cost commodity producers. The managers are further diversifying the portfolio in response to the new realities of rising interest rates, China’s zero-COVID policy, the war in Ukraine and climate change.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,69 €
|1,66 €
|0,03 €
|+1,81%
|24.06./16:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKPG0S09
|A3CREE
|2,32 €
|1,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
