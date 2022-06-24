Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust - Sticking to process – potential for higher valuation

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) is a very large and well-established fund run by experienced managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness. Despite a tough period of performance since Q221 due to macroeconomic developments, the managers are sticking to their long-term strategy of investing in companies with sustainable earnings power that are trading at a discount to their estimated intrinsic values. Sehgal and Ness remain positive on the prospects for emerging markets, which are home to a range of ‘best-in-breed’ companies including semiconductor manufacturers and low-cost commodity producers. The managers are further diversifying the portfolio in response to the new realities of rising interest rates, China’s zero-COVID policy, the war in Ukraine and climate change.